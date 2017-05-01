Myra Lee Harbin, 68, of Conover, passed away Monday, May 1, 2017, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, in Hickory.

Born September 16, 1948, she retired from Corning Cable Systems, in Hickory. Myra was the daughter of Mary Johnson Platt of Drexel, and the late Thomas Henry Platt Sr.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two brothers, Thomas Henry Platt Jr. of Conover, and Jeffrey James Platt of Morganton. Everett Wayne Isenhour Sr. of the home was her companion of 27 years. Myra was blessed with three children, John Harbin and Dana Harbin Reese, both of Conover, and Jerry Harbin of Claremont; and a stepdaughter, Karie Isenhour Meixner of Bethlehem.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, May 4, 2017, for a Celebration of Life in the Fellowship Hall at Open Door Baptist Church, on Springs Road, in Conover.

