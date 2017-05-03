Frances Anna Lail Davis, 90, of Taylorsville, left this world for her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at Valley Nursing Center, surrounded by her family.

Frances came into this world on April 8, 1927, in Gaston County, daughter of the late Cletus Monroe and Anna Scates Lail. In her career, she worked for Southern Devices on the assembly line.

Frances was a member at Macedonia Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and enjoyed being around her church family. She loved to travel with her husband, Benson, and her brother.

Along with many other attributes, Frances was a fantastic cook, loved her family, and was “so blessed” by her family. She will forever be remembered in our hearts.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Kay Frances Davis; a granddaughter, Tiffany Davis; sisters, Blanche Camp, Joyce Guthrie, and an infant sister, Millie Lail; and a brother, Gene Lail.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 65 years, Benson Herbert Davis of the home; sons, Benson Davis, Jr. and Bruce A Davis (Anita) of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Renee Harrington (Chris) of Taylorsville, Garrison Davis (Lauren) of Moorseville, and Sarah Davis of Taylorsville; great-grandchildren, Will Harrington, Grant Harrington, Dixon Davis, and Maxton Davis; and a brother, Guy Lail (Billie) of Hickory.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at 3:30 p.m., at Macedonia Baptist Church, with Rev. Dan Spears, Rev. David Martin, and Rev. Taylor Pennell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to: Macedonia Baptist Church, 63 Macedonia Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.