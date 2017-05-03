LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

17SP28

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY BEVERLY SELF AND BRYSON ANDREW SELF DATED JULY 6, 2007 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 510 AT PAGE 0433 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 12:00PM on May 12, 2017 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake located on the edge of the pavement of Secondary Road #1615, said point being the common corner of the property of Sandy J. Warren, see Deed recorded in Book 326, Page 637, Alexander County Registry; thence with the Warren line South 76 degrees 44 minutes 5 seconds East 272.22 feet to a stake; thence South 9 degrees 6 minutes 29 seconds West 226.41 feet to a stake, Munday’s corner; thence South 81 degrees 31 minutes 48 seconds West 42.2 feet to a stake; thence South 85 degrees 13 minutes 39 seconds West 234.64 feet to a stake; thence North 1 degree 43 minutes 54 seconds East 200 feet to a stake, a common corner with the property of Harry Gant, Inc.; thence North 76 degrees 44 minutes 5 seconds East 540.54 feet to a stake located on the edge of the pavement of Secondary Road #1615; thence South 40 degrees 47 minutes 28 seconds East 67.66 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.00 acres, more or less.FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 442 at Page 1001 of the Alexander County Registry.

THERE IS PERMANENTLY AFFIXED TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY a 1989 Summit Double-Wide Manufactured Home, Serial Number H74017GLR, the title for which has been canceled. See Affidavit for Removal of Manufactured Home From Vehicle Registration Files recorded in Book 509 at Page 2340 of the Alexander County Registry.

And Being more commonly known as: 352 Old Charlotte Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Beverly Diane Self and Bryson Andrew Self.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is April 21, 2017.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway

Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

17-090290

may10-17c

16 SP 60

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by George Washington Bumgarner to Fidelity National Agency Solutions, Trustee(s), which was dated April 18, 2014 and recorded on April 23, 2014 in Book 573 at Page 1731, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on May 19, 2017 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEING ALL OF LOT 96 OF HILLSBOROUGH SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN ON A PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3 AT PAGE 62, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 118 Starmount Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are All Lawful Heirs of George Washington Bumgarner.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS Â§ 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 16-05079-FC01

may10-17c

NOTICE OF PETITIONS TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

14 JT 32-34

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

In the Matter of: Alexandra Sue Brown, Patience Marie Brown, Carissa Renee Brown, Minor Children

To: James Brown, Respondent Father of Alexandra Sue Brown, a female child born 2/15/02 in Iredell County; Patience Marie Brown, a female child born 5/20/00 in Catawba County; and Carissa Renee Brown, a female child born 2/15/02 in Iredell County, Respondent;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed with respect to the above-mentioned minor children in Alexander County. The purpose of this petition is to terminate the parental rights of the Respondent Father of the above-referenced children. You are directed to file a written answer to said petition within forty (40) days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court where the relief specified above will be sought and such further orders entered with respect to the needs and welfare of said children, including the termination of your parental rights. If you are indigent, you are entitled to appointed counsel and you may contact the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County immediately to request counsel. Provisional counsel has been appointed and the apppointment of provisional counsel will be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service. This is a new case. Notice of the date, time, and place of the hearing will be mailed to an address provided upon the filing of your answer or 30 days from the date of service if no answer is filed. You may attend this hearing.

This the 3rd day of May, 2017.

Thomas R. Young

604 7th St. SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel: (828)632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 22398

Attorney for Petitioner

may17-17c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Johnny Mac Hagy, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of April, 2017.

JOSEPH MATTHEW HAGY

91 Little Egypt Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

may24-17p

CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executrixes of the estate of Brenda White Rogers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of April, 2017.

CAROLYN W. SIMMONS

2659 Little River Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

KAYE W. BARNES

564 Northwood Park

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

may24-17p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Lester Maurice Vandemark, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of April, 2017.

LORETTA DAVIS McGOURTY

159 Horseman’s Dr.

Statesville, NC 28625

executrix

may24-17p

Notification to Private Schools

In accordance with No Child Left Behind and Individuals with Disabilities Education Act regulations, Alexander County Schools seeks all Private Schools to be included in a consultation regarding services for Exceptional Children and all Federal Programs including Title I – Improving the Education of the Disadvantaged Program for the 2017-2018 school year. The local efforts to identify children and youth are part of a concentrated statewide effort to find children who need special help which they are not currently receiving. Project Child Find is also an endeavor to inform parent(s) and/or guardian(s) of these children about the services available from their local school systems and other state and community agencies.

Alexander County Schools has scheduled a community meeting with Private School Directors’ to discuss efforts that need to be made in identifying students with learning disabilities or that may be entitled to federal funds on May 11, 2017 at 3:30 pm at the Alexander County Board of Education located at 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville.

The Exceptional Children Department and Federal Programs seek to identify all children in Alexander County who qualify for Exceptional Children Services or Title I Funds. If you have questions regarding the eligibility of your child or wish to be included in the 2017-2018 school year regarding services for private schools, please contact Dr. Robyn Helton, Director of Exceptional Children and Federal Programs for Alexander County Schools at (828) 632-7001.

may3-17c

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

16 SP 65

Under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in a certain Deed of Trust made by Tony Wayne Alexander, (Tony Wayne Alexander, deceased) (Heirs of Tony Wayne Alexander: Adam Paul Alexander and Simon Kyle Alexander) to The Thompson Law Firm, PLLC, Trustee(s), dated the 16th day of July, 2012, and recorded in Book 557, Page 2314, in Alexander County Registry, North Carolina, default having been made in the payment of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Substitute Trustee Services, Inc. having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina and the holder of the note evidencing said indebtedness having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse Door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, at 12:00 PM on May 12, 2017 and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEING LOT NOS. 14, 15,16, 17 and portions of Lot Nos. 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13 of Block “A” of the Northwood Park Subdivisions, as per Map No. 2 recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 147, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina, and described by metes and bounds as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake on the East margin of Third Street, NW, in Chalma Clanton’s line, and runs with her line North 72 degrees 12 minutes East 142.5 feet to an old iron take in Bill White’s line; thence North 17 degrees 48 minutes West approximately 130 feet to the center of the branch; thence with the meanders of the branch in a northwesterly direction to its intersection with the dividing line of Lot Nos. 8 and 9; thence with said line, South 75 degrees 17 minutes West to the East margin of Third Street, NW; thence with the East margin of Third Street, NW, South 18 degrees 20 minutes East 240 feet to the BEGINNING. Together with improvements located thereon; said property being located at 155 Northwood Circle, Taylorsville, North Carolina.

BUT THIS LAND IS CONVEYED SUBJECT TO certain restrictions as to the use thereof running with said land by whomsoever owned. For more specific description of said restrictions, reference is hereby made to Deed recorded in Book 92, Page 264, Alexander County Registry.For Back Title Reference, see Deed recorded in Book 488 at Page 1690 and Book 498 at Page 1274. For partial earlier chain of title, see also Deed recorded in Book 454, Page 864, and Book 488 at Page 1690 of the Alexander County Registry.

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in NCGS §45-21.23.

Should the property be purchased by a third party, that party must pay the excise tax, as well as the court costs of Forty-Five Cents ($0.45) per One Hundred Dollars ($100.00) required by NCGS §7A-308(a)(1).

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust/security agreement, or both, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either the Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale, and any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. Also, this property is being sold subject to all taxes, special assessments, and prior liens or encumbrances of record and any recorded releases. Said property is also being sold subject to applicable Federal and State laws.

A deposit of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice for Residential Property with Less than 15 rental units, including Single-Family Residential Real Property

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold.

Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may after receiving the notice of foreclosure sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days but not more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in this notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SERVICES, INC.

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

c/o Hutchens Law Firm

P.O. Box 1028

4317 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28311

Phone No: (910) 864-3068

https://sales.hutchenslawfirm.com

Case No: 1173867 (FC.FAY)

may3-17c

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO: 17CV01215

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF BUNCOMBE

WENDY ORLETTE AURAND, Plaintiff,

vs.

RICHARD WILLIAM AURAND, Defendant

To: Richard William Aurand

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows: Plaintiff is seeking judgment of absolute divorce.

You are required to make defense to such pleading no later than the 29th day of May, 2017, which is 40 days from the first publication of this Notice. Upon your failure to file a pleading by the above date, party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 19th day of April, 2017.

EUGENE W. ELLISON

Attorney for Plaintiff

203 Executive Park

Asheville, NC 28801

828-254-0918

may3-176c

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Patricia Weiss Simmons, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of April, 2017.

DASON O’DELL BARBER, SR.

306 Mill Hill Ct.

P.O. Box 224

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

may10-17p

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Lonnie Walter Watt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of April, 2017.

MARYLYNN CLANTON WYATT

6158 NC Hwy. 16 N.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

may10-17p

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of William Ray Sharpe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of April, 2017.

GAYNELL SHARPE TEETERS

4142 Hwy. 64-90 West

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

may10-17c

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Charles Stephen Watts, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of April, 2017.

NORMAN RODNEY WATTS

1066 Piney Grove Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may3-17p

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Emery C. Eller, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of April, 2017.

RICKY C. ELLER

2079 Rock Creek Rd.

N. Wilkesboro, NC 28659

executor

may3-17p

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Marlene Jolly Bowles, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of April, 2017.

KATHIE INGRAM

367 Rocky Face Ch. Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may3-17p

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

The undersigned, having qualified as Executrix for the Estate of NICOLA VACCA, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, Estate File # 17-E-99, this is to notify all persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery.

All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This 12th Day of April, 2017.

The Estate of Nicola Vacca

Maria Rivera, Executrix

c/o John G. Fuller, Attorney at Law

352 2nd Street NW, Suite 106

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

may3-17c

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Larry Nelson Moretz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of April, 2017.

DONNA MORETZ

3605 16th St. NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executrix

may3-17p

LIMITED PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE’S NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Limited Personal Representative of the Estate of Jo Anne R. Clontz, deceased, late of Hillsborough County, Florida, this is to notify all persons having claims against the estate of said deceased to exhibit them to the undersigned at 2809 Linthicum Place, Tampa, FL 33618-4010, on or before the 12th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons, firms and corporations indebted to said estate will please make immediate payment. All persons having claims against the estate of said deceased may also exhibit them to the duly appointed Resident Process Agent, Mark T. Davis, at P.O. Box 1087 (441 Main Avenue Drive, Suite 2) Taylorsville, NC 28681.

This the 12th day of April, 2017.

JAMES M. CLONTZ

LIMITED PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JOANNE R. CLONTZ

may3-17c