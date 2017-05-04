Ice cream shop, 16/90 T’ville Scoops, now open for business in Taylorsville’s West End

By MICAH HENRY

Just days ago, a refreshing place to stop opened in Taylorsville — an ice cream parlor named 16/90 T’ville Scoops.

As you might guess, store owners Barry and Lisa McDonald named the store after its location: the intersection of NC 16 and NC 90, in Taylorsville’s West End. It is located next to Flowers NAPA Auto Parts in the former Gun Bunker USA (previously The Spilled Bean and much earlier, Carolina Tire store).

It is not the first business the couple has owned; however, their earlier entrepreneurship sadly ended when a fire forced their store to close. Nevertheless, in Taylorsville, things are looking bright.

T’ville Scoops opened on April 28, and response was so great that staff served out the contents of nearly 60 tubs of ice cream in one weekend.

The store has eight employees: Molly Hall, Carlee Stafford, Ariah Clark, Chelsea Kidd, Alison Sink, Noah Queen, Cory Earp, and Harvey Sterling.

T’ville Scoops offers many frozen treats, including hand-dipped premium ice cream in 24 flavors, waffle cones, dipped cones (you can add nuts or sprinkles), sundaes, floats, shakes, banana splits, and more.

The shop is selling high quality 16 percent (or higher) butter fat ice creams, with most supplied by the Greenwood brand and a few by Hershey’s premium line.

“They’re made with heavy cream,” Lisa explains.

A special flavor only available in Taylorsville

Lisa noted that the Greenwood Company has allowed T’ville Scoops to be the only vendor that stocks the flavor known as “Mammaw’s Apple Pie” ice cream. And it’s been a huge hit.

In response to customer demand, T’ville Scoops has added black cherry ice cream.

Other flavors already stocked are: Rum Raisin, Strawberry, Sea Turtle, Birthday Cake, Butter Pecan, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Mint Chocolate Chip, Key Lime Pie, Vanilla, Chocolate, Lemon, Coffee, Banana Pudding, Cotton Candy Explosion, Deer Tracks, Raspberry & Cream Swirl, Peanut Butter Cups, Rainbow Sherbet, Superman, and Strawberry Cheesecake.

They even carry individually-wrapped treats like Cheerwine cake and lemon bars, in single-slice packs.

For a different type of snack, the shop offers McCombs & Co. chicken salad and pimiento cheese in packages.

The shop will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until the store goes to six days per week, starting May 16 (closed on Mondays). Store hours will be: Sunday, 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A special Grand Opening event is planned Sunday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at the store. That’s the day they will debut their Neapolitan (chocolate, vanilla, strawberry mix) flavor ice cream, as well as a creation call the Nuclear Moon Pie. A ribbon cutting with local elected officials will also take place.

Why sell ice cream?

Barry noted that he has many years experience in the commercial refrigeration industry. One of his out-of-county customers kept asking Barry when he would open his own ice cream shop. The idea has been forming and growing for some time, and the couple felt a Providential hand in how things have come together in order to open T’ville Scoops this spring.

“We signed our lease on March 25, and less than four weeks later, we were in the store and held our tasting event. God has opened this door for us,” Lisa related.

They also want to create a welcoming atmosphere and give back to the community.

“We want to be involved with the schools and with teacher appreciation. We want to be a light in the area,” Lisa said. “We want to attract people to Taylorsville.”

Lisa knows the value of local educators and has met several through her volunteer work with Hiddenite Elementary School.

The shop will, of course, be open Saturday, May 6, for the Apple Blossom Festival, and have live music that day. Lisa McDonald noted that live music will be scheduled at the shop most weekends.

Barry and Lisa McDonald have been in Alexander County now for two years, having moved here from Cabarrus County. They moved here to be near Barry’s mother, Vera Payne McDonald, daughter of the late D.W. Payne, of Taylorsville. Lisa just left her job at a local furniture company in order to help Barry set up and operate T’ville Scoops.

A room in the back of the store will be available for birthday parties and gatherings, for a small fee.

Lisa’s handmade crafts, jewelry, and decorative cheese boxes are also for sale in the shop.

For more information, call 16/90 T’ville Scoops at 828-471-5255.