Blanche Fox, 85, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 5, 2017 at her residence.

Born on August 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Carl James and Hattie Bentley Fox. She worked for Carolina Glove for 10 years and was the owner/operator at Sanitary Pick Up Services. Blanche was a member at Liledoun Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Lonnie Thomas Fox and Steve Wayne Fox; daughters, Marcia Barnes, Anna Mae Wallace, and Darlene May; a step-son, Allen Fox; and brothers, Marshall and Michael Fox of West Jefferson.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 7, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at Liledoun Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. James Lockee and Rev. James Bumgarner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Hospice of Alexander @ 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.