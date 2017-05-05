New store, Pleasantries, opens on E. Main Ave. in Taylorsville

The grand opening for the new Pleasantries store was held on Friday, May 5 at 10:45 a.m. The shop, located at 80 East Main Avenue in downtown Taylorsville, offers a nice selection of women’s clothing and jewelry, bedding, tables, and other unique gift ideas.

“Congratulations to Jennifer Mayberry Martin and Russ Harrow for opening the new store, which will be managed by Wendy Bumgarner,” said Gary Herman, Alexander County Economic Development Corporation’s Small Business Coordinator.

Store hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.; and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For more information, call (828) 352-9533 or “like” their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/shoppleasantries. #BuyLocalAlexander