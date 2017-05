Robert Seth Farrens, 81, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2017.

He was born to the late Ned Farrens and Ethel M. Reed of Page, Iowa.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory a son, Robert W. Farrens of Taylorsville; a daughter, Audrey Farrens of Hiddenite; a brother, Paul Farrens of Texas; and a sister, Majorie LaCox of Iowa.

No service arrangements have been made at this time.

