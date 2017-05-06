Christina Ann Newcomb, 33, of Stony Point, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at her residence.

She was born June 28, 1983, in Iredell County, daughter of John Wayne Mitzel and the late Tina Marie Gourley Williams. She was formerly employed in retail sales as a cashier, but was disabled at the time of death.

In addition to her father, Christina is survived by her husband, Kenneth “Kenny” Newcomb of the home; a daughter, Shyann Williams of Statesville; a son, Issaac Clower of Stony Point; a step-daughter, Destiny Newcomb of Yanceyville, Virginia; and a sister, Sherie Norton.

A celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Roger Holland will officiate.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Newcomb Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.