Arless Milbon Donaldson, 66, of Three Forks Church Road, Taylorsville, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Donaldson was born January 20, 1951, in Martin County, the son of the late Levy Milbon Donaldson and Virginia Dare Donaldson.

He had worked for Davis Specialty for 27 years, before retiring, and he was of the Baptist faith.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judy Rainer; and a brother, Harvey Lee Donaldson.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Gloria Donaldson of the home; a son, Jeremy Wayne Donaldson and wife Christie of Clayton; a grandson, Luke Jeremy Donaldson; a granddaughter, Abbie Claire Spiderman Donaldson; and two brothers, Michael and Chappy Donaldson of Martin County.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gloria Donaldson, to help with funeral expenses.

