LEGAL NOTICES

17-SP-0007

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

UNDER AND BY VIRTUE of the power and authority contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed and delivered by Maureen Hamm and Terry Dale Hamm dated February 26, 2009 and recorded on March 4, 2009, in Book 528 at Page 1711 and as modified by that Loan Modification Agreement recorded April 4, 2013 in Book 564 Page 882, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, North Carolina; and because of default in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and failure to carry out and perform the stipulations and agreements contained therein and, pursuant to demand of the holder of the indebtedness secured by said Deed of Trust, the undersigned of Poore Substitute Trustee, LTD (Substitute Trustee) will offer for sale at the courthouse door in the City of Taylorsville, Alexander County, North Carolina, or the customary location designated for foreclosure sales, on May 19, 2017 at 11:00 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following real estate situated in the County of Alexander, North Carolina and being more particularly described in the above referenced Deed of Trust:

Address of Property: 1440 Rocky Face Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681, Tax Parcel ID: 0060161

Present Record Owner: Maureen Hamm and Terry Dale Hamm

Trustee may, in the Trustee’s sole discretion, delay the sale for up to one hour as provided in N.C.G.S. §45-21.23.

The terms of the sale are that the real property hereinbefore described will be sold for cash to the highest bidder. The Substitute Trustee reserves the right to require a cash deposit or a certified check not to exceed the greater of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty Dollars ($750.00). In the event that the holder is exempt from paying the same, the successful bidder may also be required to pay revenue stamps on the Trustee’s Deed, any Land Transfer Tax, and the tax required by N.C.G.S. §7A-308 (a) (1).

The real property described above is being offered for sale ‘‘AS IS, WHERE IS’’ and will be sold subject to all superior liens, unpaid taxes, and special assessments. Other conditions will be announced at the sale. The sale will be held open for ten (10) days for upset bids as required by law.

If the Trustee or Substitute Trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey title include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the sale and reinstatement of the loan without knowledge of the Substitute Trustee(s). If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the Substitute Trustee(s), in its/their sole discretion, if it/they believe(s) the challenge to have merit, may declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Additional Notice where the Real Property is Residential with less than 15 Rental Units:

An order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the Clerk of Superior Court of the County in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or/after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the Notice that is at least ten (10) days, but no more than ninety (90) days, after the sale date contained in the Notice of Sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the Notice of Termination. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of such termination.

may17-17c

************

Public Notice

The proposed budget of Vaya Health, formerly Smoky Mountain Center for Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017, will be presented to the governing Board on Thursday May 25, 2017, at the regularly scheduled Board meeting in Asheville, NC. The Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at the May 25, 2017 meeting and will take comments at that time. The budget will be available for further public inspection beginning June 1, 2017 in the office of the Clerk to the Board at 200 Ridgefield Court, Suite 206, Asheville, NC. The proposed budget may also be viewed online at http://vayahealth.com/ beginning June 1, 2017. The governing Board will take action on the budget at the regularly scheduled Board meeting on June 22, 2017 in Asheville, NC.

may10-17c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Tonya Marie Sherill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of May, 2017.

KEVIN H. SHERRILL

4260 NC Hwy. 90 E

Hiddenite, NC 28681

administrator

may31-17p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ADOPTION OF ZONING ORDINANCE

ALEXANDER COUNTY/TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Planning and Zoning Commission has called a public hearing at 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at the CVCC-Alexander Center Multi-Purpose Room 103 to consider adoption of the Alexander County/Town of Taylorsville Zoning Ordinance.

In an effort to provide quality and efficient customer service to the citizens of Taylorsville and Alexander County, the Taylorsville Town Council and Alexander County Commissioners have agreed to combine Planning and Zoning services. The result is that the Town and County will have one unified Zoning Ordinance that will be administered by the Alexander County Planning and Development department.

A copy of the proposed ordinance is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville and at Taylorsville Town Hall at 67 Main Ave Dr. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

The document can also be viewed online at www.alexandercountync.gov

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

may31-17c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

17SP28

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY BEVERLY SELF AND BRYSON ANDREW SELF DATED JULY 6, 2007 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 510 AT PAGE 0433 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 12:00PM on May 12, 2017 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake located on the edge of the pavement of Secondary Road #1615, said point being the common corner of the property of Sandy J. Warren, see Deed recorded in Book 326, Page 637, Alexander County Registry; thence with the Warren line South 76 degrees 44 minutes 5 seconds East 272.22 feet to a stake; thence South 9 degrees 6 minutes 29 seconds West 226.41 feet to a stake, Munday’s corner; thence South 81 degrees 31 minutes 48 seconds West 42.2 feet to a stake; thence South 85 degrees 13 minutes 39 seconds West 234.64 feet to a stake; thence North 1 degree 43 minutes 54 seconds East 200 feet to a stake, a common corner with the property of Harry Gant, Inc.; thence North 76 degrees 44 minutes 5 seconds East 540.54 feet to a stake located on the edge of the pavement of Secondary Road #1615; thence South 40 degrees 47 minutes 28 seconds East 67.66 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.00 acres, more or less.FOR BACK TITLE see Deed recorded in Book 442 at Page 1001 of the Alexander County Registry.

THERE IS PERMANENTLY AFFIXED TO THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY a 1989 Summit Double-Wide Manufactured Home, Serial Number H74017GLR, the title for which has been canceled. See Affidavit for Removal of Manufactured Home From Vehicle Registration Files recorded in Book 509 at Page 2340 of the Alexander County Registry.

And Being more commonly known as: 352 Old Charlotte Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Beverly Diane Self and Bryson Andrew Self.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is April 21, 2017.

Grady I. Ingle or Elizabeth B. Ells

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway

Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

http://shapiroattorneys.com/nc/

17-090290

may10-17c

************

16 SP 60

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by George Washington Bumgarner to Fidelity National Agency Solutions, Trustee(s), which was dated April 18, 2014 and recorded on April 23, 2014 in Book 573 at Page 1731, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on May 19, 2017 at 10:00AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

BEING ALL OF LOT 96 OF HILLSBOROUGH SUBDIVISION AS SHOWN ON A PLAT RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 3 AT PAGE 62, ALEXANDER COUNTY REGISTRY.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 118 Starmount Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

A cash deposit (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are All Lawful Heirs of George Washington Bumgarner.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS Â§ 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive

Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 16-05079-FC01

may10-17c

************

NOTICE OF PETITIONS TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS

In the General Court of Justice

District Court Division

14 JT 32-34

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

In the Matter of: Alexandra Sue Brown, Patience Marie Brown, Carissa Renee Brown, Minor Children

To: James Brown, Respondent Father of Alexandra Sue Brown, a female child born 2/15/02 in Iredell County; Patience Marie Brown, a female child born 5/20/00 in Catawba County; and Carissa Renee Brown, a female child born 2/15/02 in Iredell County, Respondent;

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed with respect to the above-mentioned minor children in Alexander County. The purpose of this petition is to terminate the parental rights of the Respondent Father of the above-referenced children. You are directed to file a written answer to said petition within forty (40) days after the date stated below. Upon your failure to answer or otherwise respond to this notice, a hearing will be conducted in Alexander County District Court where the relief specified above will be sought and such further orders entered with respect to the needs and welfare of said children, including the termination of your parental rights. If you are indigent, you are entitled to appointed counsel and you may contact the Clerk of Superior Court of Alexander County immediately to request counsel. Provisional counsel has been appointed and the apppointment of provisional counsel will be reviewed by the court at the first hearing after service. This is a new case. Notice of the date, time, and place of the hearing will be mailed to an address provided upon the filing of your answer or 30 days from the date of service if no answer is filed. You may attend this hearing.

This the 3rd day of May, 2017.

Thomas R. Young

604 7th St. SW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tel: (828)632-1080

N.C. Bar No.: 22398

Attorney for Petitioner

may17-17c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Johnny Mac Hagy, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of April, 2017.

JOSEPH MATTHEW HAGY

91 Little Egypt Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

may24-17p

************

CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executrixes of the estate of Brenda White Rogers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of April, 2017.

CAROLYN W. SIMMONS

2659 Little River Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

KAYE W. BARNES

564 Northwood Park

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

may24-17p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Lester Maurice Vandemark, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of April, 2017.

LORETTA DAVIS McGOURTY

159 Horseman’s Dr.

Statesville, NC 28625

executrix

may24-17p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Patricia Weiss Simmons, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of April, 2017.

DASON O’DELL BARBER, SR.

306 Mill Hill Ct.

P.O. Box 224

Stony Point, NC 28678

administrator

may10-17p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Lonnie Walter Watt, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of April, 2017.

MARYLYNN CLANTON WYATT

6158 NC Hwy. 16 N.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

may10-17p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of William Ray Sharpe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 19th day of July, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 18th day of April, 2017.

GAYNELL SHARPE TEETERS

4142 Hwy. 64-90 West

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

may10-17c