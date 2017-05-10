Teen suffers bullet wound in Ellendale

Incident happened in early hours of May 10

A local teenager is recovering from a gunshot wound and authorities are investigating the incident.

On Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at approximately 4:14 AM, Alexander County 911 received a call in reference to a shooting on Zeb Watts Road in the Ellendale Community. The caller advised that a 15 year old male had shot himself, according to Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after the call was received, and found a white male, age 15, who had an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen area. The victim was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory via ambulance by Alexander County EMS, where he underwent surgery.

Statements from witnesses at the time of the shooting indicate that the victim and other teenagers had three firearms lying on a swivel stool. The victim grabbed a 9 mm pistol lying on the stool, causing the firearm to discharge, which caused the injury to the victim.

The investigation is still in the very early stages as of Wednesday afternoon, May 10, and is continuing, said Bowman.