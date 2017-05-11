Lewis M. Wike, 81, of Taylorsville, died May 11, 2017, at his home in Hampton, Virginia.

He was born February 8, 1936 to the late John Roby Wike and Cora Harrington. He served in the military for 30 years and retired as a Chief Master Sergeant in the Air Force. Afterwards, he worked 10 years for TRADOC at Ft. Monroe.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Wike was predeceased by brothers, Floyd, Waitsel, Everette, and Gayton; and sisters, Cloyce Wike, Myrtle Wike Kerley, Frances Wike Pennell, and Helen Wike Reese.

He is survived by his wife, Marguerite; his daughter, Vicky Dorsey and husband Bob of Maryland; his daughter, Valerie Malmgren and husband Kevin of Virginia; his son, Chris Wike of Oklahoma; and his daughter, Kiki Middleton of Oregon. They have eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Travis Wike and Wendell Wike and wife Trudy; a sister-in-law, Mary Wike; sisters, Gladys Wike Echerd and Betty Wike Benfield and husband Floyd; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He had a love of Mustangs, and his hobby was fixing old clocks.

He will be greatly missed and may he rest in peace.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in his name.