Shirley Teague Barnes, 70, of Hoyle Keller Loop Road, Taylorsville, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at Carolina Medical Center Main.

Mrs. Barnes was born July 12, 1946, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late George Henry Teague and Eva Helen Baker Teague.

She had worked at Chaircraft Furniture before retiring, and was of the Lutheran faith.

Shirley really enjoyed taking care of her family, especially her grandchildren. She was always willing to go and see new places.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Barnes; and a grandson, Matthew Barnes.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Jennifer Honeycutt and husband Richard, and Eva Barnes, all of Taylorsville; a son, Steve Barnes and wife Lori of Taylorsville; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a sister, Judy Hart of Gastonia; and a brother, Ernest Teague of Lenoir.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Monday, May 15, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Bill Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in the Teague-Monday Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30-3 p.m., prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Richard Honeycutt, Brett Martin, Garrett Cox, Chad Grimes, Casey Wike, and Devin Honeycutt.

