Two Taylorsville men charged with meth distribution

Federal authorities have arrested two Taylorsville men in connection with distribution of methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint filed April 6, 2017, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina.

Joel Stephen Carter and Kevin Lynn Mundy, of Taylorsville, have been charged with Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute at least five hundred grams of Methamphetamine, by federal agents.

The complaint alleges the men were intending to distribute the meth in Alexander County.

It states that on “June 10, 2016, the investigative team interviewed a cooperating defendant, who has been sentenced in this district, who admitted to trafficking an ounce of methamphetamine per week for a two-month period in 2016 with Defendant (2), Kevin Lynn Mundy.

“On March 14, 2017, the investigative team received information from a confidential informant — who has proven to be true and reliable — that Defendant Mundy was preparing to travel from Alexander County, NC, to Charlotte to meet his source of supply for methamphetamine to purchase an amount to be distributed in Alexander County.

“As a result of the information received, investigators established surveillance of Mundy and followed him from Alexander County to Charlotte where he was observed meeting with an unidentified black male. After a brief interaction with the unidentified black male subject, Defendant Mundy departed the area an proceeded north on Highway 16 into Gaston County, NC. A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper stopped Defendant Mundy for a violation of the NC motor vehicle laws and utilized his narcotics detector dog to conduct on open-air sniff of the exterior of Defendant Mundy’s vehicle. After receiving a positive alert to the odor of narcotics, the trooper asked Mundy if he had any drugs in his vehicle, and Mundy stated he was in possession of methamphetamine.

“A subsequent probable cause search of Defendant Mundy’s vehicle resulted in the seizure of approximately four ounces of methamphetamine from within the passenger compartment. Mundy was transported to the Homeland Security Investigations office, where he provided a post-Miranda confession to his involvement in the distribution of hundreds of grams of methamphetamine in the Western District of North Carolina.

“A cooperating defendant, who has been sentenced in this district, provided information about more than 500 grams of historical trafficking with Defendant Mundy.

“On March 19, 2017, Defendant (1) Joel Stephen Carter fled in his vehicle from law enforcement officials in Alexander County and threw methamphetamine out of the vehicle. Law enforcement recovered the methamphetamine and apprehended Carter. Carter then waived his Miranda rights and provided a confession in which he described trafficking far in excess of 500 grams of methamphetamine with Defendant Mundy since August 2016,” the court document stated.

Carter and Mundy are being held in federal custody pending trial.