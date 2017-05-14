Shirley June Sigmon, 80, of Taylorsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at home on Sunday, May 14, 2017.

She was born to the late Charles Allen Roberts Sr. and Pansy Hatton Roberts. She was a faithful member at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 62 years, Glenn Lee Sigmon; sons, Michael Lee Sigmon and Scott Allen Sigmon; a daughter, Kandy Sigmon Alexander; and her brothers, Charles Allen Roberts “Bud” and Tony Roberts.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Antioch Baptist Church, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Allen Roberts officiating. A graveside service will be held, after the funeral service, at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.

All memorials can be made to the Building Fund at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 7500 NC-127, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

