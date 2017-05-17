Cougar Club plans Annual Golf Tourney Sat., June 10 at BMGC

Players will have a chance to win 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle

The Alexander Central Cougar Club will host its Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 10, at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville. The tournament is the major spring fundraiser for the club which is designed to enhance ALL athletic programs at Alexander Central High School.

A four-man, captain’s choice tournament is planned with a 1 pm shotgun start. Lunch is planned for 12 noon. The entry fee is $50 per player or $200 per team. For $10, players can purchase a mulligan and a red-tee shot as part of the tournament’s mulligan package.

This year, the Cougar Club will be giving away a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle as part of a hole-in-one contest on hole #8.

The 2017 bike will be purchased from this year’s corporate tourney sponsor, Crossroads Harley Davidson in Wilkesboro. In addition to the Harley giveaway for a hole-in-one on #8, a closest to the pin and longest drive competition are also planned.

A silent auction is also planned during the event. Hole sponsorships are also available for $100.

For more information on entering a team or sponsoring a hole on the course, please contact any Cougar Club member, Club President Donny Pennell at 828-612-7300, or Bre Williams at ACHS 828-632-7063.