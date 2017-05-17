HELP WANTED

NEED construction workers, must have NCDL, roofers and vinyl siding installers, also someone who knows all around interior trim out and painting. Please call and leave number; will return call same day. 828-758-4555.

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

FARM ASSISTANT/VET TECH needed to clean stalls, install & maintain fences. Must have own transportation, be dependable & have good work record. Text to 828-640-3545.

NEED Carpenters and carpenter helpers. New construction and remodeling. Minimum of 5 years experience. Company will provide transportation when leaving office. Must have own tools and be dependable. Call 704-902-0418. If no answer, leave message.

MEDICAL TECHNICIAN/OFFICE HELP needed, $10 – $15 per hour. Text 828-640-3545.

Drivers CDL-A, $2000 $ign-on Bonus!! FREE Ins, 401K, 4 Week Vacation! Start ASAP. 855-350-5570 x134.

RECEPTIONIST NEEDED – (personable and energetic with good telephone skills) five hours on Saturdays 10:00 – 3:00 and weekdays from 10:00 – 4:30 as needed. Contact Karen at 828-632-6966.

TAYLORSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT is accepting applications for a part-time police officer position. Applicants must have completed BLET or be able to complete BLET in a reasonable time frame. Applicants must be able to work 12-hour, day or night shifts during the week and weekends. Apply in person at the Taylorsville Police Dept., phone 828-632-2218. The Town of Taylorsville is an equal opportunity employer and prohibits discrimination based on race, sex, color, creed, national origin, age or handicap unless a bonafide occupational qualification exists.

WANTED – Heavy equipment operators with CDL for dozers and track hoe. Text: 828-640-3545.

EXPERIENCED dump truck drivers needed. Must be dependable and have Class B CDLs. Call 828-446-4485.