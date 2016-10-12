Public Forum
We Want To Hear From You!
Your opinion is important to us. Please feel free to submit comments about any story appearing in our newspaper or anything happening in our community. We reserve the right to delete any comment from the forum, and will block members from commenting if necessary. No slanderous, libelous or malicious entries will be tolerated
2 Comments
Love your new format on the website. I was born in Taylorsville 70 years ago and am the family historian. I read your paper every week for the obituaries so I can keep that history up to date. I find the information so helpful.
Thank you so much!
Volunteer host families are needed to invite Exchange Students for the 2017-18 school year. Please contact me or SHARE! to select your student.