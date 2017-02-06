Luther William Horton, 80, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2017 at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Born in Alexander County on January 8, 1937, he was the son of the late Carter and Blanch Parsons Horton. Luther had worked for Childers Lumber Company and was a member at St. John’s Baptist Church. He loved to watch football and basketball.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, baby Horton; his step-mother, Berdie Horton; a brother, Bobby Horton; and sisters, Faye Howell, Maggie Saner, Diny Howell, Lillian Wellman, Irene Parsons, Margret Howell, Edna Parsons, and Myrtle Jean Horton.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Maudie Parsons Horton; daughters, Darlene Horton, Willis Horton, and Gail Miller and husband John; a son, Billy Lee Horton; grandkids, Joseph and Abigail Miller; a sister, Lula Bell Carlton; a number of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Joyce and Timothy Burke.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at St. John’s Baptist Church, with Rev. Tyre Martin, Rev. James Ferguson, Rev. John Rowe, and Rev. Sterling Howard officiating. The body will lie-in-state 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. John’s Baptist Church – Building Fund @ 224 Quail Hollow Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

