James Harold Roark, 77, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at his home.

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 12 until 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, at Forbis & Dick Funeral Home, in Stokesdale.

A native of Ashe County, Harold was born on October 12, 1939, the son of the late Roy Benjamin and Stella Wood Roark. In 2006, he and Judy moved from West Jefferson to Summerfield. He was retired from Stamey’s Dairy Farm where he was known as a hard worker. If anyone ever loved their work, Harold did. On August 27, 1963, he married Judy Chrisley.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Judy C. Roark of the home; children, Keith Roark and wife Andrea of Mt. Holly, and Melinda Tucker and husband Eric of Stokesdale; former daughter-in-law, Noel Hoffmann of Charlotte; brothers, Howard Roark of Lansing, Wayne Roark of Hamptonville, Jerry Roark of Wallburg, Mike Roark of Cool Springs, and David Roark of Harmony; a sister, Margaret Gallimore of Stony Point; seven grandchildren, James Roark, Bree Roark, Addyson Tucker, Kaelyn Warren, Trevor Stroud, Auren Stroud, and Koen Shook.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Roark.

If desired, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.

