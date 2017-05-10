Teen suffers bullet wound in Ellendale: six arrested in case

Incident happened in early hours of May 10

The Times has learned more details in the case in which a local teenager suffered a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at approximately 4:14 AM, Alexander County 911 received a call in reference to a shooting on Zeb Watts Road in the Ellendale Community, according to Sheriff Chris Bowman. The caller advised that a 15 year old male had shot himself. Officers arrived on the scene shortly after the call was received, and found a white male, age 15, who had an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen area. The victim was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory via ambulance by Alexander County EMS, where he underwent surgery. Statements from witnesses at the time of the shooting indicate that the victim and other teenagers had three firearms lying on a swivel stool. The victim grabbed a 9 mm pistol lying on the stool, causing the firearm to discharge, which caused the injury to the victim.

On Thursday, May 11, 2017, Connie Mack Brown, age 68 of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Sharon Melinda Brown, age 63 of Taylorsville, was also arrested and charged with one count of Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor. Both were placed under a $5,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of June 26, 2017 in Alexander County District Court.

On Thursday, May 11, 2017, Andrew John Brown, age 17 of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Juan Luis Gonzalez Shanchez, age 17 of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Cody Mack Barnes, age 20 of Taylorsville was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Garrett Whisnant, age 22 of Taylorsville, was arrested and charged with Misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia.

Brown, Shanchez, Barnes, and Whisnant were placed under a $2,000 secured bond with a first appearance date of June 26, 2017, in Alexander County District Court.

These arrests are in connection to the shooting that occurred May 10, 2017, on Zeb Watts Road in Taylorsville.