Bernice Virginia McMahan Gibby
Bernice Virginia McMahan Gibby, 88, of Thomasville, formally of Taylorsville, passed away at her residence on May 12, 2017.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at Land Cemetery, in Taylorsville. The family will greet friends at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home, in Thomasville, on Monday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.jcgreenandsons.com.
1 Comment
To the family of Ms. Bernice Gibby:
My sincerest condolences in the loss of your loved one. We at Victory Baptist Church, Taylorsville will remember you in our prayers for God’s grace, comfort and peace in in your loved one’s passing. God bless each of you.