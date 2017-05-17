“Stop Hunger” Concert May 26 at Brushy Mtn. Golf Club

Brushy Mountain Golf Club will sponsor a “Stop Hunger in Alexander” concert featuring the Band of Oz, on Friday, May 26, at 6:30 p.m., at the golf course. All proceeds from the event will go to help Hiddenite Helpers, 957 Mobile Cafe, and Stony Point Food Pantry in fighting hunger.

Advance tickets can be purchased for $20.00 with credit card by calling McLindon’s, 828-632-7502. The day of the concert, tickets will be $25.00 at the gate. Children age ten and under will be admitted free.

Concert rules and regulations are as follows:

* no coolers/no drink bottles/no drink containers

* all coolers will be checked for outside beverages

* complimentary bottled water will be provided by the staff at Brushy

* Food will available for purchase or you may bring your own

** $5 sandwiches – hamburgers, hotdogs, grilled chicken and BBQ

** Soft beverages available for purchase

* Dogs allowed for the Band of Oz

* Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets

* Advance ticket purchaser must present their ticket when entering gate

* If you call for tickets after the mail date, the tickets will be available at the door

* No refunds, rain date, or ticket exchanges. In case of rain, concert will be moved inside. Call 828-632-7502 or email: Debbie.Matullo@BrushyMountainGolf.com for tickets.