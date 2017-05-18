Relay for Life is Friday, May 19

Event marks second year in downtown area

To fight an estimated 1,688,780 new U.S. cancer diagnoses this year, the Alexander County Relay for Life American Cancer Society event will be this Friday, May 19, in Taylorsville along Main Avenue Drive. This year’s theme is “Saving Lives One Cure At A Time.” Organizers would like participants to wear super hero shirts or costumes.

The Relay will start Friday at 6 p.m., with the Survivor Lap beginning at 7 p.m. The survivors are to meet at the Taylorsville Presbyterian Fellowship Hall prior to 7 p.m. There will be a Luminary Lap at dusk.

This year, there are 34 registered teams.

Food available will include: Sulphur Springs – lemonade; Three Forks Baptist Church – pizza; WAMS – ice cream; Money Hunnies, Chick-fil-A; Pat Fox – homemade chips and fries; Team Beef – ribeye sandwiches; Cure seekers – hamburgers, hot dogs, cake slices; Powell Septic – snow cones, watermelon, BBQ, popcorn; Farm Bureau – nachos; Linney’s Grove – water, drinks, baked goods; Randy Pearson – cotton candy; and Friendship Lutheran – funnel cakes. For activities, there will be a bouncy house, slide, and games for the kids.

Music will begin at 6 p.m. at a stage in front of Adams Funeral Home and includes: the National Anthem, sung by 8-year-old Amelia Bumgarner; 6:10 p.m. – Voices 3; 7 p.m. – Survivor Lap, 7:10 p.m. – Chris Mecimore and Friends; 7:40 p.m. – Kat Reese; and 8:15 p.m. – Stuart Barnes Family.

Those attending Relay are urged to bring lawn chairs for seating. For more information, contact Relay Chair Laura Jamison at 704-682-3850.