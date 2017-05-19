Stony Point VFD’s Annual Cruise-In Is May 20

Fire Dept. plans 11th Annual car gathering

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will hold their Eleventh Annual Cruise-In on Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Station 1, located at 501 Ruritan Park Road off of Taylorsville Highway (Hwy. 90) in Stony Point.

There will be BBQ Sandwiches and Hot Dogs; Bake Sale; Cake Walk; and 50/25/25 tickets will be sold with 50 percent of the proceeds going towards SPVFD Projects and two additional winners will be announced, (you must be present to win this drawing).

Specialty awards to be given to cruisers and voted on by Firefighters, Ladies Auxiliary, and People’s Choice.

In lieu of an entry fee, we are asking that participants bring canned food items for a canned food drive. These donations will be going towards helping neighbors in the community that are in need.

No Drugs, alcohol, burn outs or loud music will be allowed. The Fire Department and or anyone connected with the department will not be responsible for any damages, injuries or losses to any personal property.

For information phone the Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department at 704-585-2519 and leave a message or email spvfd5@bellsouth.net.