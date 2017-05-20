Michael George Rhyne, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2017 at his residence.

He was born January 7, 1943, in Canton, son of the late Charles Rhyne and Ruth Scroggs Rhyne. He made his career in the furniture industry as a Quality Control Manager at Mitchell-Gold Furniture.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He loved fishing and farming–especially his garden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jerry Rhyne, Charles Rhyne, and Dick Scroggs; three sisters, Peggy Hoxter, Linda Long, and Shirley Whitt; and a step-son, Jeffrey “Tater” Wike.

Mr. Rhyne is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patsy Rhyne of the home; along with a step-daughter, Wendy Combs; a granddaughter, Michela Blalock (Nick) of the home; a grandson, Casey Combs of the home; a sister, Rita Rhyne of Baltimore, Maryland; a brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Carol Hines of Taylorsville; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Brawley of Taylorsville; and “his baby girl” Muffin.

Visitation will be Saturday, May, 27, 2017, from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow, at 2:00 p.m., with Rev. Stephen Dagenhart officiating. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by DAV Post 84/Taylorsville and Chapter 6/Hudson.

Serving as pallbearers are: Mike Shell, Scott Carrigan, Danny Wike, Kevin Payne, Craven Clark, and William Chapman.

Honorary pallbearers are: Ned Little, Gene Bowman, Ray Earp, Richard Fox, and George and Lester Mason.

Memorials may be made to Taylorsville Baptist Camp Meeting at 417 Airport Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681; and/or Alexander County Hospice at 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

