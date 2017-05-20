Veronica Leigh McKinney Kern, 58, of Taylorsville, passed away at home on Saturday, May 20, 2017 surrounded by family.

She was born to the late Ed Lewis and Norma Spear Byrd McKinney. She was employed by Components Manufacturing Systems, in medical supplies.

In addition to being a member of Oxford Memorial Baptist Church, Veronica enjoyed fishing, being a rockhound (amateur mineralogy), and arts and crafts. She will be remembered for her courage, selflessness, hopefulness, and strength.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ed Lewis McKinney, Jr. of Spruce Pine, and Mark and Ray McKinney of Texas; along with twin sister, Victoria L. McKinney.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 35 years, Ronald L. Kern; sons, Jordan Wynegar II of Virginia, and Brian Kern of New York; grandchildren, Jacob and Victoria Kern, and Evan and Abigail Wynegar; great-grandchild, Serinity Kern; step-mother, Betty McKinney; step-sister, Fran Buchannon; and step-brother, Johnney Yelton.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 25, 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow, at 3:00 p.m., with Rev. Neal Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are: Ralph Yelton, Robert Yelton, Cody Yelton, Tim Yelton, Dustin Yelton, and Dillian Yelton.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Local Chapter c/o Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

