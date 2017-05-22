8th Annual Bethlehem Day set Sept. 17

Festival organizers seeking food, arts, and crafts vendors

The Bethlehem Community Development Association is now accepting applications for the 8th Annual Bethlehem Day Festival to be held on September 16, 2017, at the crossroads of Shiloh Church Road and Rink Dam Road in Bethlehem (Alexander County).

Applications fees are $30 for craft and information vendors and $45 for food vendors and MUST BE PRE-REGISTERED by September 8th.

For more information contact Donna Reid 828-234-6690 or 828-495-1057. Applications are available at www.Bethlehemcda.org or can be requested at bethlehemday@gmail.com.