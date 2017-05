On Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at 6 p.m., the Alexander County Commissioners will hear the Proposed Budget for 2017-18 and David Icenhour, EDC Director, will announce that Alexander County will be home to a new industrial employer. A company (Project Name Iced Tea) has finalized the purchase of the 50,000 sq. ft. Alexander Railroad Shell Building located in the Alexander Industrial Park.

The meeting agenda is shown below.