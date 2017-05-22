Thomas E . Bebber, Sr., Law Enforcement Center Dedication Ceremony set June 2

A Dedication Ceremony naming the Thomas E . Bebber, Sr., Alexander County Law Enforcement Center is planned on Friday, June 2, 2017, at 6 p.m. at the center, located at 91 Commercial Park Avenue in Taylorsville (near CVCC-Alexander, across from Walmart).

GUEST SPEAKERS:

Reverend Gary Jennings – Invocation

Milton Campbell – Chairman Alexander County Commissioners

Chris Bowman – Alexander County Sheriff

Sarah Kirkman,DA – Prosecutorial District 22A

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx – U.S. Representative for NC 5th District

Donna Bebber – Granddaughter of Sheriff Thomas E. Bebber, Sr.

Honoree Attendants:

Joe James – Sheriff’s Deputy accompanying Sheriff Bebber at time of shooting

NC Highway Patrol – Major Bert Eastwood and Lt. Brian Sharpe

Children of Sheriff Bebber – Jack Bebber, Wayne Bebber, and Phil Bebber.

Candles in Memory of Deceased Children – Sheriff Thomas E. Bebber, Jr, and Faye Bebber Fortner.

This complex will be in the memory and honor of Sheriff Bebber for his ultimate sacrifice June 2, 1959.

