ACHS Summer Athletic Camps Start in June

Alexander Central High School will be offering numerous youth sport camps during the upcoming summer vacation starting in June.

COUGAR SOCCER CAMP

The 2017 Alexander Central Youth Soccer Camp is scheduled for June 14-16 from 9-11:30 am each day. The cost of the camp is $40 each and it is open for ages 5 through rising high school freshmen. The Cougar Soccer Camp will be held at Central Park in Taylorsville. For more information, contact ACHS Soccer Coach CJ Shook (632-7063 Ext. 2272) dshook@alexander.k12.nc.us.

JUNIOR COUGAR FOOTBALL CAMP

The Annual Junior Cougar Football Camp is planned for June 16-18 at Alexander Central High School. The 2017 Junior Cougar Camp will run from 6-8:30 pm on June 15-16 and 8 – 11 and on June 17 at a cost of $50 per player. Signups will be held at 5 pm on the first day of camp at the ACHS Field House. The camp will teach football fundamentals and will be led by ACHS Coach Butch Carter, his staff, and former and current Alexander Central Cougar players. The Junior Cougar Football Camp is open to rising kindergarten through eighth grade athletes. For more information, contact Camp Director Donny Pennell at 828-612-7300 or ttsports@bellsouth.net.

ACHS GOLF CAMP

The 2017 ACHS Golf Camp will be held for rising third through eighth graders on June 19-21 at Brushy Mountain Golf Club in Taylorsville. The camp is planned to run from 9 am until 12 noon each day at a cost of $50 per camper. For more information about the Cougar Golf Camp, please contact Coach Brent Durmire at 828-632-7063, Ext. 2110 or at bdurmire@alexander.k12.nc.us.

LADY COUGAR SOFTBALL CAMP

The 2017 ACHS Lady Cougar Softball Camp is scheduled for June 26-28 at Central Park in Taylorsville. The camp will run from 9am – 12 noon for campers ages 5-9, and from 5 pm – 8 pm for campers ages 10-14. The cost of the softball camp is $50 per player. For more information, contact Darrell Adkins (632-7063 Ext. 2142) dadkins@alexander.k12.nc.us.

ACHS BASKETBALL CAMP

The 2017 ACHS Basketball Camp is open to boys and girls grades 2-9. The camp is scheduled for June 26-28 from 9 am until 12 pm each day at Alexander Central High School.

The instructional camp will be instructed by coaches and players from the ACHS men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The cost of the camp is $50 per player. For more information, contact Coach Ed Wills at Alexander Central at 828-632-7063, ext. 2152.

CHEER CAMP

Alexander Central’s Annual Cheer Camp is scheduled for June 26-28 and is open to cheerleaders grades K-8. The cost of the cheer camp is $50 per participant.

The 2017 ACHS Cheer Camp will run from 4:00-7:00 pm each evening. For more information about cheerleading camp, contact Coach Cindy Loudermelk (632-7063 Ext. 2309) cloudermelk@alexander.k12.nc.us.

COUGAR BASEBALL CAMP

The 2017 ACHS Cougar Baseball Camp is scheduled for July 10-13 at Gryder Stadium. The camp will run from 8 am – 12 noon for campers ages 7-9, and from 1 pm – 5 pm for campers ages 10-12. The cost of the baseball camp is $50 per player.

For more information, contact Pete Hardee (632-7063 Ext. 2160) ahardee@alexander.k12.nc.us