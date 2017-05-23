Family Care Center Athletic Screenings set for May 30

Iredell Family Care Center in Taylorsville is offering discounted Athletic Screenings for Alexander County athletes on Tuesday, May 30, from 5-7 pm in the Alexander Central High School varsity gym.

The screenings will cover student athletes for the 2017-18 academic year. The cost of the discounted screening is $20.

Checks should be made payable to Iredell Family Care Center.

Athletes are reminded that the history portion of the screening form must be completed by a parent or guardian prior to each screening.

The approved NCHSAA approved form must be used and is available online at www.alexandercentral.com.