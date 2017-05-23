Hattie Greene Watts, 88, of Wilkes County, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

She was born on Wednesday, May 15, 1929, daughter of Chilo and Martha Hamby Greene. She was a member at North Wilkesboro Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Those left to cherish her memory include a sister, Marie Parker of Wilkesboro; and two half-sisters, Virginia and Carol.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 28, 2017, at 4:00 p.m., at North Wilkesboro Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with the Elder Christopher Absher. Visitation will follow the memorial service. Burial will be held at Scenic Memorial Garden at a later date.

