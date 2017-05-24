LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ADOPTION OF ZONING ORDINANCE

ALEXANDER COUNTY/TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Taylorsville Town Council has called a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12, 2017, at Taylorsville Town Hall located at 67 Main Ave. Drive to consider adoption of the Alexander County/Town of Taylorsville Zoning Ordinance.

In an effort to provide quality and efficient customer service to the citizens of Taylorsville and Alexander County, the Taylorsville Town Council and Alexander County Commissioners have agreed to combine Planning and Zoning services. The result is that the Town and County will have one unified Zoning Ordinance that will be administered by the Alexander County Planning and Development department.

A copy of the proposed ordinance is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville and at Taylorsville Town Hall at 67 Main Ave Dr. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

The document can also be viewed on line at www.alexandercountync.gov

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

jun7-17c

************

TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE

PUBLIC NOTICE

The public will take notice that the Town Council of the Town of Taylorsville will hold two Public Hearings in the Council Chambers of Taylorsville Town Hall on Monday June 5th, 2017 and Monday June 12th, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the hearings will be to hear comments from Town citizens regarding the proposed annual budget for Fiscal Year 2017/2018. A copy of the proposed budget will be available for public inspection beginning May 29th, 2017 at Town Hall Monday through Friday, 8am until 5pm.

Yolanda T. Prince

Town Clerk

may24-17c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Robert Seth Farrens, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of May, 2017.

ROBERT W. FARRENS

4986 Rink Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

jun7p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Gary Eugene Huffman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 17th day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of May, 2017.

CANDICE HUFFMAN KANE

2808 Hopeton Ct.

Monroe, NC 28110

administratrix

jun7-17p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Tonya Marie Sherill, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of May, 2017.

KEVIN H. SHERRILL

4260 NC Hwy. 90 E

Hiddenite, NC 28681

administrator

may31-17p

************

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ADOPTION OF ZONING ORDINANCE

ALEXANDER COUNTY/TOWN OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

The public will hereby take notice that the Alexander County Planning and Zoning Commission has called a public hearing at 7:00 pm on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at the CVCC-Alexander Center Multi-Purpose Room 103 to consider adoption of the Alexander County/Town of Taylorsville Zoning Ordinance.

In an effort to provide quality and efficient customer service to the citizens of Taylorsville and Alexander County, the Taylorsville Town Council and Alexander County Commissioners have agreed to combine Planning and Zoning services. The result is that the Town and County will have one unified Zoning Ordinance that will be administered by the Alexander County Planning and Development department.

A copy of the proposed ordinance is on file with the Planning Department at 6125 NC Hwy 16 South, Taylorsville and at Taylorsville Town Hall at 67 Main Ave Dr. All interested parties are encouraged to attend and public comments are welcomed.

The document can also be viewed online at www.alexandercountync.gov

Jon Pilkenton, Director of Planning and Development

may31-17c

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Johnny Mac Hagy, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of April, 2017.

JOSEPH MATTHEW HAGY

91 Little Egypt Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

may24-17p

************

CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executrixes of the estate of Brenda White Rogers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of April, 2017.

CAROLYN W. SIMMONS

2659 Little River Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

KAYE W. BARNES

564 Northwood Park

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

may24-17p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Lester Maurice Vandemark, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of August, 2017, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of April, 2017.

LORETTA DAVIS McGOURTY

159 Horseman’s Dr.

Statesville, NC 28625

executrix

may24-17p