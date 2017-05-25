Donna Elaine Campbell Goode, 57, of Conover, passed away, Thursday, May 25, 2017 at her residence.

Donna was born on December 12, 1960, in Iredell County, daughter of the late Richard Luther Campbell and Shelby Poole Campbell who survives. She was a nurse by profession, and was employed by Samaritan Health Care.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by two sons, William Wesley Kirk of Blanch, and Joshua Kirk of Hiddenite; and a brother, Richard Luther Campbell, III of Florida.

Funeral services will be announced by the family at a later date.

