Doris “Marie” Mays Kerley, 82, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born on June 21, 1934, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Floyd and Lucy Jenkins Mays. Before retirement, Marie worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Doug Stroud, and later as co-owner, with her husband, and secretary of Sur-Cut Die Company.

She was a faithful member at Mt. Herman Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, was a member of the Woman’s Missionary Union, and served wherever she was needed. Marie served on the board at Alexander Funeral Service. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Along with her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, A. Roland Kerley; a granddaughter, Megan Fitzgerald; a great-granddaughter, Karsyn Stafford; grandparents, S.F. and Jane Mays; brothers-law and their wives, Kenneth and Florrie Kerley, and Wyatt and Betty Kerley; brothers-in-law, Clay Burgess and Horace A. Kerley; and a sister-in-law, Maxine B. Kerley.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Joan Kerley of Fort Worth, Texas, Dot Lackey and husband Bill of Taylorsville, and Myra Fitzgerald and husband David of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Clinton Fuller, Cindy Baugh and husband Jerry of Waxahachie, Texas, Abbie L. Stafford and husband Brandon of Taylorsville, and Sarah Harvey of Warren, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Brenna, Mackenzie and Zachary Baugh, Kaseyn, Kamryn, and Kortlyn Stafford, and Brooklyn Oliver; a sister, Renda M. Burgess of Taylorsville; niece and nephew, Angela and Brandon Burgess; a brother-in-law, Clyde N. Kerley of South Carolina; a sister-in-law, Sidney E. Kerley of South Carolina; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A special thank you to caregivers, Geraldine Bebber, Mary Faye Cline, and Linda Goins.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 28, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., at Mt. Herman Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, May, 28, 2017, at 3:30 p.m., at Mt. Herman Baptist Church, with Rev. Paul Schronce and Rev. Clyde Kerley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to Mt. Herman Baptist Church at PO Box 697, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.