Ignacia Torres De Dominguez, 59, of Carl E. Hefner Lane, Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Mrs. Dominguez was born July 31, 1957, in Monterrey, Mexico, the daughter of the late Nicolas Torres and Soccorro Villenuva Torres.

She had owned and operated her own restaurant and was a member of New Life Church of God in Ozona, Texas.

Those left to cherish her memory include two daughters, Maribel Manosalva of Ozona, Texas, and Beatriz Dominguez of Taylorsville; three sisters, Romana Balderas, Paula Dominguez, and Josephina Dominguez; and a brother, Martin Torres.

Funeral services will be held in Ozona, Texas. Kerbow Funeral Home in Ozona, Texas will be serving the family with these services.

