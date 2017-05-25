Josephine Wave Bumgarner Watts, 95, of Taylorsville, passed away at her home on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

She was the daughter of Edgar Bumgarner and Wave Swaney of Arkansas. She was a faithful member at Lebanon Baptist Church.

Along with her mother and father, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Hugh Watts, four brothers, and two sisters.

Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Jimmy Watts; daughters, Carol Watts of Taylorsville, and Shirley Dockery of Mooresboro; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three brothers; four sisters; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services for family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m., at Bumgarner Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International Taylorsville Camp, PO Box 517, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

