Sheriff warns of “Publishers Clearing House” phony prize scam

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman has informed The Times that a Taylorsville resident has received a check and letter in the mail, which has been determined to be a scam.

The letter bears the name “Publishers Clearing House” and contained references to a “lottery draw.”

Sheriff Bowman said that the documents are not legitimate. He is hoping to warn other residents to alert authorities and DO NOT try to cash the checks if they receive similar mail.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office may be reached by phone at 828-632-1111.