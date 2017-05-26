Marguerite Looper Sprinkle, 89, of Hiddenite, passed away Friday, May 26, 2017 at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

She was born on July 7, 1927, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Junius Keener and Minnie O. Gwaltney Looper. She was a graduate of Hiddenite High School and was retired from Escod Industries as an inspector. Marguerite was a charter member of Berea Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, C. Forriest Sprinkle.

Marguerite is survived by three sons, Steven H. Sprinkle and wife Barbara of Bethlehem, Gary A. Sprinkle and wife Gloria of Hiddenite, and Audie C. Sprinkle and wife Vanessa of Hiddenite; a sister, Nellie L. Sharpe and husband Gilbert of Hiddenite; seven grandchildren, Marcia Garland and husband Steve, Sonya Kiziah and husband Greg, Jonathan F. Sprinkle and wife Megan, Julie Hill and husband Jody, Nolan Sprinkle and wife Angela, April Marlowe and husband Jason, and Phillip Sprinkle and wife Katie; and 17 great-grandchildren. Conrad Gwaltney and many other special cousins survive as well.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, May 28, 2017, at Berea Baptist Church, Hiddenite. Rev. Dr. Sheridan Stanton and Rev. Charles Cook officiated. Burial followed the funeral service in the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were: Phillip Sprinkle, Jason Marlowe, Greg Kiziah, Jonathan Sprinkle, Steve Garland, and Michael Bunton. Nolan Sprinkle served as honorary pallbearer.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the Sprinkle Family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.