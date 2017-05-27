Clyde Monroe Shook, 74, of Fairground Road, Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

Mr. Shook was born May 5, 1943, in Alexander County, the son of the late Charlie Monroe Shook and Lou Ella Dagenhart Shook.

He had worked for Sipe Lumber Company before retiring and was of the Christian faith. Clyde loved raising and tending to his rabbits.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Ed Shook, Ernest Shook, Garland Shook, and Paul Shook; a sister, Maybelle Shook Grant; and a nephew, Rex Brown.

Those left to cherish his memory include a sister, Rachel Shook Brown of Taylorsville; a nephew, Kenneth Brown and wife Joyce of Taylorsville; two nieces, Helen Brown Carrigan and Teresa Pennell Brown, both of Taylorsville; two great-nephews, Joseph Brown of Ft. Bliss, Texas, and Jonathan Brown of Taylorsville; and a great-niece, Taylor Carrigan of Taylorsville.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Steve Parks will officiate. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the Shook Family.