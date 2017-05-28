David Brian Ross, 59, of Catawba County, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2017.

He was born to the late Johnny Fred Ross and Mildred Azaline Eckard of Catawba County on Monday, March 10, 1958. David was a faithful member of Oxford Memorial Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish his memory include a brother, Johnny Ross of Conover.

A graveside service for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Oxford Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery, at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Neal Walker officiating.

Memorials may be made to Oxford Memorial Baptist Church, 2889 Old NC 90 Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.