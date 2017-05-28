Tommy Steve Elliott, 74, of Palm Tree Church Road, Vale, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017 at his home.

Born on October 16, 1942, in Catawba County, he was a son of the late Thomas (Gus) Elliott and Dora Lingerfelt Elliott. He was retired from IFH and Drexel Heritage. Tommy was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Houser Elliott; three children, Teresa Jean Johnson of Hiddenite, Tommy Steve Elliott, Jr. of Mountain City, Tennessee, and Crystal Denise Elliott of Mountain City, Tennessee; four step-children, Scotty Townsend, Michael Townsend, Earl Townsend, and Tina Johnson; a brother, Darrell Lee Campbell of Hickory; and two sisters, Carolyn Hopper of Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Catherine Cook of Granite Falls.

The visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Friday, at Millersville Baptist Church, Taylorsville, officiated by Rev. Bill Orren.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Condolences may be made online at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.