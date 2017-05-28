Ward James Brewer, 91, of Wilkesboro, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Avante of Wilkesboro.

Ward was born March 13, 1926, in Chango County, New York, to the late Frank and Lillian Lawton Brewer. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving near the end of WWII. He retired as an operational engineer for the County of Chango, in New York.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Brewer of Wilkesboro; and two sons, James Brewer of Davie, Florida, and Donald Brewer of Norwich, New York.

No formal services are scheduled at this time.

