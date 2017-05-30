Mertie Lou Hatten, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

She was born on May 8, 1934, in Alexander County, daughter of the late Noah Parks Davidson and Sarah Jane Auton Davidson. Before her retirement, she was employed by Bassett Furniture. Mertie was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Robert Ray Warren, and husbands, Vance Hartness and Don Hatten. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Billy King; and three siblings, Lindsey, Tommy and Lizzy Davidson.

Mertie is survived by two sons, Eddie Warren and wife Mary of Claremont, and Terry Warren of Taylorsville; two daughters, Virginia Kathy Eastman and Janice Warren of Taylorsville; three siblings, Lloyd Davidson of Taylorsville, Michael Davidson of Cibolo, Texas, and Hazel Brown of Taylorsville; four grandchildren, Denver C. King Jr., Sara King Foster, Robert Warren, and Tony Warren; and eight great-grandchildren, Adam, Nathan and Jessica King, Victoria, Allyson and Natalie Cox, Jace Foster, and Ava Warren.

A funeral service and celebration of life will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 3, at Concord Baptist Church, 8044 Paul Payne Store Road, Stony Point, with Rev. Kyle Chapman officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Burial will be in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery.

