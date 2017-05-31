Elwyn Junior Bostian, 85, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Valley Nursing Center.

He was born February 3, 1932, in Alexander County, son of the late Thomas Chase and Luda Bowman Bostian. He was a faithful member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and was a veteran of the United States Army. Elwyn was an avid fisherman and birder who loved to feed and raise game birds as well as rabbits.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Anna Lee Travis Bostian; and siblings, Tommy and Elbert Bostian, Pauline Carrigan, and Margie Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Lisa Bentley and husband Terry; a son, Ricky Bostian and wife Clara; four grandchildren, Brandy Crocker and husband Tony of Johnson County, Mahala Childers and husband Justin, Devin Bentley and wife Heather, and Tyler Bentley and wife Alley; five great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Bryce, and Gatlin Childers, Schyler and Lydia Crocker, and Sophia Bentley; a brother, Earl Bostian; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2017, from 4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, in Conover, with the Funeral Service following, at 5:30 p.m., with Rev. Kevin Graudin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Military Rites will be provided by DAV Chapter 84 of Taylorsville, and Chapter 6 of Hudson.

Pallbearers will be: Bobby Carrigan, Jimmy Shook, Harvey Bentley, Devin Bentley, Tyler Bentley, and Justin Childers.

Memorials may be made to Catawba Hospice at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.