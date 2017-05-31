HELP WANTED

NEED construction workers, must have NCDL, roofers and vinyl siding installers, also someone who knows all around interior trim out and painting. Please call and leave number; will return call same day. 828-758-4555.

************

FULL TIME, must have NCDL, modular home service person wanted; also interior trim out with some sheet rock experience wanted, shingle and vinyl siding installers needed, will train, also openings for weekend workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 10 am and 4 pm.

************

NEED Carpenters and carpenter helpers. New construction and remodeling. Minimum of 5 years experience. Company will provide transportation when leaving office. Must have own tools and be dependable. Call 704-902-0418. If no answer, leave message.

************

FREIGHTMASTER Taylorsville is now hiring short haul and O.T.R. drivers. Plenty of miles, home weekends, mostly 1 stop loads. Call 1-800-438-1020 to arrange an interview or apply in person 10-5, M-F, 2 years experience required. Full time and part time available.

************

EXPERIENCED dump truck drivers needed. Must be dependable and have Class B CDLs. Call 828-446-4485.

************

First Baptist CDC job openings: NC PreK class Lead Teacher and Three Year Old class Lead Teacher. Must have or working on Bachelor’s Degree or Associates in Early Childhood. Criminal Bkgrd.Ck. required. 828-632-7859.

************

Drivers: Local Recruiting Fair-Mon 6/5 – Wed 6/7, 8 am – 4:30 pm, Holiday Inn Express (Downtown), 110 Miller St., Winston Salem, NC 27103, 18 months Class A or B CDL. Apply: TruckMovers.com/apply & call Chuck: 844-847-5076.

************

WE ARE LOOKING for a Part Time Maintenance person for a property near Taylorsville, NC. Duties will include Painting, Cleaning, Plumbing, Electrical and General Maintenance for an Apartment Complex. Background screening and drug testing are required for employment. Drug free workplace. EOE. If interested in applying, please forward resume or send email of your work history to the email address provided. Email: 117mountainwood@gmail.com

************

Drivers CDL-A, $2000 $ign-on Bonus!! FREE Ins, 401K, 4 Week Vacation! Start ASAP. 855-350-5570 x134.

************

CDL-A drivers: JOB FAIR!! Company/OwnerOps! Sign-on Bonus! Competitive Pay! Consistent Hometime! La Quinta: 2020 Griffith Rd. Winston-Salem. 6/2/17, 8a-5p EJ: 866-991-9159.

************

Drivers: $4000 Sign-On! Rapid growing grocery hauler. New pay package, great benefits, newer trucks, Regional, home daily, CDL-A 2yrs exp. 844-296-9341.