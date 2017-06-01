Jerry Edwin Windsor, 76, of Friendship Church Road, Taylorsville, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 at his residence.

Mr. Windsor was born October 25, 1940, in Reidsville, the son of the late Ira Lee Windsor and Fannie Campbell Windsor.

Jerry worked in the furniture industry for 50 years as an upholsterer, frame shop supervisor, and owner and operator of Windsor Frames, Inc. in the Wittenburg Community.

He was an avid crappie fisherman on the lakes of the local area. He was an automotive enthusiast throughout the years, as mechanic, race car driver, and owner and restorer of classic cars and trucks. He was a member of Friendship Lutheran Church.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Windsor; and two brothers-in-law, Royce Booth and Herb Read.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Nina Bostian Windsor of the home; a son, Michael Windsor of Dayton, Ohio; a daughter-in-law, Amy Windsor of Taylorsville; a grandson, Ethan Windsor and wife Kelsey of Taylorsville; a granddaughter, Katelyn Windsor of Taylorsville; a great-grandchild to be, Maverick Dale Windsor; two sisters, Helen Booth of Pleasant Gardens, and Iris Read of Ridgeway, Virginia; a brother, Wayne Windsor and wife Sybil of Conover; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Friendship Lutheran Church. Rev. Greg Yeager will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers include: Larry Palmer, Clayton White, Douglas Bowman, Michael Canter, Jamie Elder, Lee Windsor, and Steven Booth.

Memorials may be made to: Family Life Center @ Friendship Lutheran Church, 5300 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to: www.adamsfunerals.com.

