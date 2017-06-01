Nora Rains Kirkman, 80, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Gordon Hospice House, after a lengthy illness.

She was born July 15, 1936 in Johnston County.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, June 4, 2017, at Stony Point Presbyterian ARP Church, 9196 NC Highway East, Stony Point. Rev. Walter Fleming will officiate. Burial will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Stony Point Presbyterian ARP Church, 200 Calhoun Road, Stony Point, NC 28678; or Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

