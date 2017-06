Stephen Dwayne Peoples, 34, of Taylorsville, died Friday, June 2, 2017 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Born March 12, 1983, he was the son of Johnny Ray Whitesides and Roberta Peoples Whitesides.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Jenkins Funeral Home.

